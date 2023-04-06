Jammu, (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 6 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday at the Raj Bhawan met family members of Kashmiri pandit Sanjay Sharma who was killed by terrorists earlier this year, officials said.

Sanjay Sharma was killed by terrorists in the Achan area of Kashmir's Pulwama district on 26 February 2023.

"The Lt Governor expressed heartfelt sympathies with the kin of the slain civilian and assured every possible assistance and support to the family by the administration," read the statement.

The deceased was a bank security guard by profession, an official had said.

Terrorists fired upon Sanjay Sharma, while he was on his way to the local market in the Pulwama district. He was shifted to the hospital however, he succumbed to injuries.

The killing had sparked outrage and triggered protests in the area with the locals demanding justice for the deceased's family.

Scores of people who had participated in the protest demanded justice and strict action against Pakistani terrorists.

"We're protesting in thousands demanding strict action against the culprits involved in the murder of Pandit Sanjay Sharma. We request the Lieutenant Governor (LG) administration to arrest the accused", a local had said.

Last year, there were a number of targeted killings in Kashmir. Several of the casualties were migrant workers or Pandits from Kashmir. (ANI)

