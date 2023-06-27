Srinagar, Jun 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting with senior police and civil administration officials to review traffic management and comprehensive mobility plan for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, a spokesperson said.

Sinha directed zone-wise traffic planning on NH-44 in coordination with the departments, district administrations, senior superintendents of police and traffic police concerned to ensure smooth vehicular and pedestrian movement and parking, he said.

"Time slots for the movement of convoys, livestock, vehicles carrying essential items and horticulture produce should be notified. Strict enforcement of traffic advisories, schedules and cut-off timings must be ensured," Sinha told the officials.

The traffic police, National Highways Authority of India, Border Roads Organisation and other agencies should deploy additional personnel and machinery to respond to real-time events and mitigate the effects of a breakdown, he added.

The Lt Governor instructed the traffic police officials to utilise the integrated command and control centres for effective traffic, transit and travel demand management.

He directed the divisional commissioners and additional directors general of police to supervise the overall traffic management in their respective divisions.

The meeting also discussed the utilisation of Mughal Road, alternative routes, public utilities along the Mughal Road and traffic management in Pahalgam and Sonmarg, the spokesperson said.

