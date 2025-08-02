Reasi, August 2: Six people were injured in a devastating landslide in Dharmari, Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, on August 1, which also claimed the lives of Rajinder Singh, a 2011-batch JKAS officer and SDM Ramnagar, and his young son. The Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir expressed profound grief over the tragedy.

"Extremely saddened by the landslide incident in Dharmari, Reasi, in which we have lost an officer, Rajinder Singh, JKAS 2011, SDM Ramnagar & his son. The tragedy is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family & I pray that the injured recover quickly," the LG's office stated. Jammu-Srinagar Highway Traffic Update: Landslide at Chamba Seri Blocks Route; Restoration Work Expected To Take 3–4 Hours (Watch Video).

SDM Rajinder Singh, Son Killed in Landslide in Reasi

STORY | SDM, son killed in landslide, 3 injured in J-K Reasi READ | https://t.co/1qJhojPh4r VIDEO : pic.twitter.com/3GNhb7yFEP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 1, 2025

Tragic Accident in Reasi: SDM Rajindra Singh Rana and Son Killed in Landslide, Three Others Injured Rajindra Singh, SDM of Ramnagar, and his son tragically lost their lives today in a road accident. The incident occurred while they were returning to their native village Pattian… pic.twitter.com/kvIdm6uQf1 — DD NEWS JAMMU | डीडी न्यूज़ जम्मू (@ddnews_jammu) August 1, 2025

Tragic News from Reasi: SDM Rajendra Singh (JKAS) and his son died on the spot after a landslide hit their Bolero in Salukh Ikhtar Nala, Thuroo. They were returning to their village when the tragedy struck.#Reasi #JammuKashmir pic.twitter.com/vlAOp6y4SF — Kashur Mamluk (@Kashur_mamluk) August 1, 2025

Dr. Gopal Dutt, Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Reasi, detailed the response to the incident, saying, "As we received information about the incident, we sent two ambulances to the spot. Six people were admitted to the hospital. We have lost a young officer in this incident." The local administration and medical teams are working to support the affected families and ensure swift recovery for the injured.

SSP Reasi Paramvir Singh confirmed the incident, stating that it occurred while they were returning to their native village, Pattian, from Dharmari, along with family members and relatives in a vehicle, as they reached the Salukh Ikhter Nallah area, a sudden landslide occurred, causing a massive debris flow to crash down on their vehicle. Jammu and Kashmir: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides in Ramban, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Shut (Watch Videos).

Rajinder Singh's son died on the spot, while his wife and two cousins sustained serious injuries. A rescue operation was launched promptly with the help of residents and police, and all the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. After initial treatment, the critically injured were referred to the District Hospital in Reasi.

According to official sources, the cause of the accident was a landslide, and police have launched an investigation into the matter. This tragic incident highlights the growing danger of landslides in the region amid continuous rainfall. The local administration has appealed to the public to exercise extreme caution while travelling through hilly areas.

A similar incident was reported on July 30, where two Indian Army personnel lost their lives after a boulder fell on a military convoy vehicle in Ladakh. The incident occurred around 11:30 AM when a large rock rolled down a cliff and struck one of the vehicles in the convoy. The Army confirmed the deaths of Lieutenant Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh and Lance Dafadar Daljeet Singh.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)