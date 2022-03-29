Jammu, Mar 28 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday announced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the parents of Special Police Officer (SPO) Ishfaq Ahmad and his brother Umar who were shot dead by militants in Budgam district.

One of Ahmad's brothers, who is also an SPO, will be promoted to the post of constable in the Jammu Kashmir Police, Sinha said at an event organised to mark 150 years of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Also Read | Fuel Prices Increasing Due to Russia-Ukraine War, Says Goa Minister Mauvin Godinho.

Militants shot dead Ahmad near his residence at Chadbugh in Budgam on Saturday night. Umar sustained bullet injuries in the firing. He died at SKIMS Hospital in Srinagar on Sunday, according to officials.

Sinha said concrete measures have been taken by the administration to discharge its responsibility toward the families of the policemen who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Illegally Confines, Rapes Woman For 4 Months With Help of Family Members in Kheda; Booked.

"I want to tell their families that the entire nation stands united in the fight against terror," he said.

A two-minute silence was also observed at the event in honour of the slain policemen.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)