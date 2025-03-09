New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday offered condolences to the families of three youths killed in the Kathua district and assured that justice will be ensured.

Three people who went missing in the Kathua district were found dead by security forces in a river on Saturday.

"I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the brutal killing of Varun Singh, Yogesh Singh and Darshan Singh of Kathua. In this hour of grief, I offer my deepest condolences to their families and friends," the office of LG J-K said in a post on social media on Sunday.

"I have ordered a thorough and transparent investigation, and all the necessary support for the families will be provided. I assure the people that the perpetrators will be brought to book as soon as possible. Justice will be ensured, and accountability will be fixed," the LG office added.

Meanwhile, the residents of Kathua have expressed their serious concerns over the targeted killing of three people in the upper regions of Billawar.

BJP, RSS, Bajrang Dal, and Vishwa Hindu Parishad strongly protested the Billawar incident and blocked the national highway near Kalibari, Kathua.

The protestors burned the effigy of Pakistan and alleged that the security agencies failed to control the targeted killing of residents in Billawar.

The protesters further stated that five people have been killed in the region since the last month and demanded to hand over the security responsibility of the upper areas of Kathua district to the Army.

A protestor, Rahul Dev, spoke to the reporters and said that the three deceased were kidnapped and killed by those who live in India and favour Pakistan.

"This incident happened yesterday in Billawar, and our three young men who were going to a wedding were kidnapped and targeted. Killing was done. Our Hindu brothers were deliberately killed. These are none other than those who live in Billawar and say they are from India and sing songs of Pakistan; they kidnapped and brutally murdered our three people", he said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday that the three youth who had gone missing from Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir were killed by terrorists and termed it as a "matter of great concern.

In a post on X, Singh said that the killings appeared to be a "deep conspiracy" to spoil the atmosphere in the area."The brutal killing of 3 youths by terrorists in the Bani area of the Kathua district is extremely sad as well as a matter of great concern. There appears to be a deep conspiracy behind spoiling the atmosphere in this peaceful area," he said on X.

"We have discussed this matter with the concerned officials. The Union Home Secretary himself is reaching Jammu so that the situation can be assessed on the spot. I am confident that it will be ensured that such incidents do not happen again and the confidence of the people remains strong," he added (ANI)

