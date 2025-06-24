Jammu, Jun 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday directed identifying of vulnerable spots along the track leading to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills to mitigate the risk of landslides and shooting stones.

Sinha passed the directions while chairing the 75th meeting of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) at Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the revered shrine in the Reasi district.

The meeting was attended by the newly constituted board members, the LG's Principal Secretary Mandeep K Bhandari and SMVDSB Chief Executive Officer Anshul Garg, an official spokesman said.

He said the board conducted a comprehensive review of its past decisions; ratified actions taken since the last meeting and made several key decisions on 21 significant agenda items having far-reaching implications for the board's functioning and enhancement of pilgrim services.

Several important decisions were taken regarding various ongoing and new projects, including construction of the exit track and remodelling of the Manokamna area at Bhawan, development of a helipad in Katra, widening of the yatra track from Sanjichhat to Bhawan and operationalisation of the board's medical college at Kakryal, the spokesman said.

He said the meeting reviewed the status of the new helipad project at village Hutt, a collaborative effort with Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board, being executed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Noting delays and revisions, the board expressed serious concern and directed the BRO to complete the project by the end of October, the spokesman said, adding the helipad aims to enhance pilgrim facilities to Shiv Khori Shrine by providing a seamless and convenient experience for devotees.

Addressing the meeting, the spokesman said, the LG directed identifying of vulnerable spots along the pilgrimage route and implementing necessary measures to address and mitigate the risk of landslides and shooting stones, ensuring a safer environment for devotees.

Sinha also inaugurated several pilgrim-centric facilities, including battery car parking stand, outer cave shed, self-service kiosk/digital cash register and smart lockers.

