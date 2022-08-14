Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 14 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday led the Tiranga rally organised by the troops of the Border Security Force in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar as a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) is being observed by the Central government and the Indian populace to mark the country's 75th anniversary of independence with an enthusiasm to bring the Tiranga home and be a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Delhi To Receive Light Rainfall Today; Active Monsoon Conditions Likely Over Central India During Next 3 Days.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

Also Read | Odisha Govt to Distribute Condoms, Contraceptives Pills To Newlywed Couples Under Mission Parivar Vikas Initiative.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre under the aegis of Chinar Corps on Saturday organised a live band performance to commemorate Independence Day as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration to deliver the message of peace in Kashmir.

As the preparations for Independence Day paced up across the country, the Central Reserve Police Force on Friday organised a massive walkathon rally in the Budgam area.

The event was conducted under the aegis of the CRPF 181 battalion.

With the beginning of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign ahead of the 75th Independence Day, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Saturday took out a Tiranga yatra along with locals and pilgrims in Badrinath.

Starting from the Badrinath temple, the yatra was carried out to the Badrinath Nagar area and Mana village.ITBP personnel took out a bike rally carrying the national flag. People chanted patriotic slogans.

Earlier, as part of the ongoing 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, along with police, took out a 'Tiranga Yatra' to spread awareness among people in Nagaon in Assam.

The rally witnessed the participation of about 150 military personnel.

While in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took part in the 'Tiranga Padyatra' on Saturday as the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. This 'Tiranga Padyatra' was organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nagpur unit.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the tricolour yatra along with school children at his residence in Lucknow.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also participated in a tricolour Prabhat Pheri in Guwahati, as a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

"This morning we organised a Prabhat Pheri in Guwahati. We all participated. I appeal to the people of Assam to hoist the national flag in every household," Chief Minister Sarma had told ANI.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign will run till August 15.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the Indian national flag does not contain only three colours in itself but is a reflection of the pride of our past, our commitment to the present and our dreams of the future.

Earlier, Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the National Flag except on selected occasions. This changed after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal culminated in the landmark SC judgement of January 23, 2004 that declared that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India.

Lauding the Centre and the Prime Minister for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Naveen Jindal has appealed to every Indian to make 'Har Din Tiranga' their motto. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)