Delhi, August 14: New Delhi is likely to receive moderate to light rainfall on Sunday, IMD said. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Sunday may hover around 34 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. Meanwhile, the air quality was satisfactory as the Air Quality Index, on a scale of 0 to 500, was recorded at 80 as against 88 a day earlier.

The depression over Northeast Arabian Sea has moved in westerly direction and now it is over Northwest and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea. It will continue to move away westward.

Monsoon trough is passing through the center of depression, Udaipur, Gwalior, Satna, Ranchi, Digha and then south-eastwards to northeast Bay of Bengal. Weather Forecast: Heavy Rains Likely Across Odisha, Jharkhand And West Bengal This Weekend; Light Rainfall Expected in Delhi

The east west shear zone is running roughly along 24 degrees north over Central India.

According to Skymetweather, during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with few heavy spells are possible over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and parts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Southeast Uttar Pradesh. Maharashtra Rains: 5 Deaths in Last 24 hours, Toll Rises to 89

Scattered light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells may occur over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Scattered light to moderate rain is possible over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, remaining part of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, parts of Bihar, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, coastal Karnataka, Marathwada, parts of Telangana and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Light rain is possible over remaining parts of Telangana, interior Karnataka rest Northeast India and Ladakh.

