J&K LG Manoj met the delegation of MLAs, DDC Chairpersons and Vice Chairpersons, tour and travel operators, Ponywala association & hoteliers' associations at Pahalgam (Photo/X/@OfficeOfLGJandK)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 14 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has announced the phased reopening of several prominent tourist destinations across the Union Territory starting June 17, following their temporary closure as a precautionary security measure in the aftermath of the April 22 attack.

Posting on social media platform X, LG Sinha stated, "I've ordered reopening of some of the tourist spots in Kashmir & Jammu Divisions, which were temporarily closed as precautionary measures. Betab Valley & Parks in Pahalgam Market, Verinag Garden, Kokernag Garden and Achabal Garden to be reopened from 17th June."

Also Read | King Cobras Found Near Mount Everest Raise Alarms Over Climate Change.

Speaking to the media, the LG Sinha stated that the decision was taken after security assessments by the Divisional Commissioner and senior police officials. "After April 22, a few tourist spots were closed for security reasons. Now, based on reports from the Divisional Commissioner and IGs of J&K, we have decided to reopen some of these spots -- including Betab Valley and parks in the Pahalgam market area, Verinag Garden, Kokernag Garden, and Achabal Garden in Anantnag," he said.

He also met the delegation of MLAs, DDC Chairpersons and vice-chairpersons, tour and travel operators, the Ponywala association, and the hoteliers' associations at Pahalgam.

Also Read | Iran-Israel Conflict: Indian Mission in Tel Aviv Establishes 24×7 Helpline After Escalation With Tehran.

LG assured the delegation that restrictions on other tourist spots will be lifted after a thorough security assessment.

He added that several parks in Srinagar city, including Badamwari Park, Duck Park, and Taqdeer Park, will also reopen to visitors from June 17.

In the Jammu region, tourist destinations such as Sarthal and Dhaggar in Kathua, Devi Pindi, Siyad Baba, and Sula Park in Reasi, Guldanda and Jai Valley in Doda, and Pancheri in Udhampur will be reopened gradually in a phased manner.

The move comes as part of the administration's efforts to restore normalcy and revive tourism ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

On preparations for the yatra, LG Sinha noted, "In the past 3-4 years, there has been a rise in the number of devotees participating in the Amarnath Yatra, and we have enhanced several features to ensure a seamless journey. Accommodation facilities have also been upgraded with better quality and increased tourist capacity. The J&K Police and CRPF have made excellent security arrangements."

The Pahalgam Terror Attack, which took place at the Baisaran meadow, one of Kashmir's popular tourist spots, claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.

In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7. It struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres, and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)