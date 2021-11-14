Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 14 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday reviewed the COVID-19 situation and during his meeting with District Collectors (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs), the Lieutenant Governor discussed various steps being undertaken across the union territory.

He emphasised the need for a six-fold strategy of testing, tracing, treatment, Covid appropriate behaviour, vaccination and micro containment.

"Reviewed COVID-19 situation during the DCs, SPs meeting. Discussed various steps being undertaken across UT. We need to focus on a Six-fold strategy of Testing, Tracing, Treatment, Covid Appropriate Behaviour, Vaccination & Micro Containment, as the most effective way to tackle pandemic," Office of Lt. Governor of J-K tweeted.

Sinha said that all districts must take the steps to prevent a new surge in Covid cases.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,364 active cases of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir. The cumulative cases of the COVID infection in the union territory stand at 3,28,013, while 4,448 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

The Lieutenant Governor also directed the DCs and Health officials to also intensify preventive measures to contain dengue & work in coordination with civic bodies.

"All districts must take the steps to prevent a new surge in cases. Small changes like strict adherence to CAB can make a bigger difference. Directed the DCs and Health officials to also intensify preventive measures to contain dengue & work in coordination with civic bodies," the LG's Office tweeted. (ANI)

