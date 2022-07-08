Srinagar, Jul 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 tally increased to 4,55,807 on Friday as 101 more people tested positive for the viral disease, officials here said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 4,757, they said.

While 56 fresh cases were reported from the Jammu division of the union territory, 45 were reported from the Kashmir valley, the officials said.

There are 692 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. The number of recoveries stands at 4,50,358, they said.

