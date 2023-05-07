Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir), May 7 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police averted a major tragic incident as it apprehended a terror associate in Pulwama and recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing approximately 5 to 6 kg, the police said on Sunday.

The arrested terror associate was identified as Ishfaq Ahmed Wani, a resident of Arigam, Pulwama, the police said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Government Schools Students To Study Cryptocurrencies, Drone Technology and New-Age Advancements in IT.

The police have registered a case into the matter.

"Pulwama Police averted a major tragedy by apprehending a #terror associate Ishfaq Ahmed Wani R/O Arigam #Pulwama and recovering an #IED (approx 5-6Kgs) on his disclosure. Case registered," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Also Read | Gold Bullion's Compulsory Hallmarking Not Mandatory From July 1, Consultations With Stakeholders On.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier a massive search operation which began on Friday to hunt down terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri continued on Sunday.

"Search operation to track down terrorists underway in the Kandi area of Rajouri," officials said.

A total of five soldiers lost their lives in the anti-terror operation in the Kandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on May 5.

The five soldiers were killed during the anti-terror 'Operation Trinetra' of the Indian Army with Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)