Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 1 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police has apprehended a man using a fake Yatra registration card at Baltal on Monday, taking swift action to ensure the sanctity and security of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra (SANJY-2025).

The accused was identified as Shivam Mittal, son of Krishan Mittal, and a resident of Dwarka Puri, Jagadhri, District Yamunanagar, Haryana.

According to police officials, the individual had fraudulently obtained a forged Yatra card and attempted to deceive security personnel in order to bypass the mandatory verification process and gain entry to the yatra route unlawfully.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police registered FIR under the relevant sections of the law at Police Station in Sonamarg and launched a thorough investigation into the incident.

In an official statement, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said, "Jammu and Kashmir Police is committed to maintaining the integrity and safety of the yatra. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone found indulging in such unlawful acts."

The police also issued a public appeal, urging everyone to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or individuals attempting to use fake or invalid Yatra registration documents.

This incident comes as thousands of pilgrims continue to travel to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, with authorities implementing tight security measures across the region.

Officials reiterated that the security of pilgrims and the sanctity of the yatra remain top priorities, and any attempt to undermine the process will be dealt with firmly under the law.

Meanwhile, on June 28, Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat, held a joint security review meeting in Udhampur for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra scheduled to start from July 1 to August 9, a release said.

The meeting was held to check preparations and boost coordination among all agencies involved.

Addressing the meeting, the DGP emphasised to all the officers to maintain very close coordination, which he said is of utmost importance to ensure an incident-free Yatra.

He directed that the zonal/sectoral officers must have the information regarding the availability and location of special teams like Drone Units, BD squad, Dog squad, QRTs, etc., to ensure that the services of these teams are utilised on a real-time basis in case of any emergency.

He reiterated that every officer deputed for the yatra must be aware of his/her role of responsibility. He also directed the officers to ensure that all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued for the purpose are followed in letter and spirit.

The meeting ended with a joint commitment to ensure a safe and smooth Yatra through teamwork and proactive policing. (ANI)

