Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 21 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at 8 locations in connection with a case involving terrorist infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA raids are being conducted at various locations in Reasi, Doda, Udhampur, Ramban, and Kishtwar districts.

Earlier on Wednesday, the probe agency arrested an accused wanted in a 2020 Kashmir narco-terror case linked with a conspiracy of the banned Pakistan-based terrorist organisations to procure and sell narcotic drugs to raise funds for promoting terrorism, said NIA.

Muneer Ahmad Banday, who had been evading arrest for the last four years, was a key part of the conspiracy, aimed at generating funds to spread terror in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India.

The funds were to be used for the furtherance of terrorist activity in Jammu and Kashmir through a network of over-ground workers (OGWs).

"The conspiracy, involving operatives of banned terrorist outfits like Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) came to light in June 2020 when the Handwara (Kupwara) police registered a case following the seizure of 2 kgs of heroin and Rs 20 lakhs in cash during checking of vehicles at Kairo Bridge," said the NIA.

The agency is continuing with its investigations to dismantle the narco-terror network and destroy the root of the terror funding in the country, particularly in Kashmir. (ANI)

