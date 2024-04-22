NIA conducts raids at nine locations in Srinagar in terror case (Photo Credits: ANI)

Srinagar, April 22: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) personnel conducted raids at nine locations in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday in a case linked to terror activities.

Personnel from security forces are deployed at the locations while NIA sleuths conducted the raid. The raids are still going on. ‘I Am Hospitalised, My House is Being Raided’: Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik as CBI Searches 30 Premises Related to Him in Corruption Case.

NIA Raids in J&K:

Jammu and Kashmir: NIA conducts raids across Kashmir Valley, targeting over a dozen locations in Srinagar district in connection with a terror conspiracy case. Suspected terrorists allegedly in contact with Pakistani terror commanders. pic.twitter.com/XbSRYFLavb — IANS (@ians_india) April 22, 2024

#WATCH | National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at nine locations in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir in a case linked to terror activities. Visuals from a raid in Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/XFbotAaDeZ — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024

More information is awaited.