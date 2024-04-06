Shobhan Chaudhuri, General Manager Northern Railways recently visited the Srinagar-Sangaldan Section of the USBRL Project in J&K. (Photo/ Northern Railway)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 6 (ANI): The General Manager of Northern Railways, Shobhan Chaudhuri, recently visited the Srinagar-Sangaldan Section of the USBRL Project in Jammu and Kashmir and inspected various aspects of railway operations.

During the visit, CAO/USBRL SC Gupta, Senior Officers of Firozpur Division, IRCON and KRCL were also present. The inspection encompassed various aspects of railway operations, including passenger train maintenance, infrastructure development, and passenger satisfaction, according to an official statement of Northern Railways.

During the visit, GM/NR meticulously inspected DEMU Passenger Train 04618, from Srinagar to Pampore, focusing on the upkeep and cleanliness of the rake. Interacting directly with passengers, he sought to understand their expectations from Indian Railways, emphasising the importance of timely and punctual train services.

Shobhan Chaudhuri undertook a comprehensive review of ongoing projects within the section, including the development of new traffic facilities, goods sheds, and the repair and enhancement of passenger amenities.

This assessment aimed to ensure that infrastructure projects align with the evolving needs of the region and enhance overall operational efficiency.

The visit also entailed an examination of newly opened stations in the Banihal-Sangaldan Section, specifically Khari, Sumber, and Sangaldan.

Chaudhuri scrutinised the facilities provided to passengers at these stations, engaging with both passengers and staff to gauge their experiences and address any concerns.

Shobhan Chaudhuri directed the project authorities to closely monitor all balance works. (ANI)

