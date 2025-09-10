Kulgam (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], September 10 (ANI): Security forces on Tuesday concluded 'Operation Gudder' in Kulgam with the elimination of two hardcore Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists.

The slain militants have been identified as Rahman, a Pakistani national, and Amir Ahmed Dar, a resident of Daramdora, Shopian.

Also Read | 'Nepal Violence Is Heart-Rending': PM Narendra Modi Issues 1st Statement on Gen Z Stir in Neighbouring Country; Appeals for Stability, Peace and Prosperity.

According to officials, security forces also recovered a cache of weapons, ammunition, and other warlike stores from the encounter site.

"The Operation culminated with the neutralisation of two hardcore LeT terrorists identified as Rahman, a Pakistani national and Amir Ahmed Dar, r/o Daramdora, Shopian, alongwith the recovery of weapons, ammunition and other warlike stores," said the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army in a post on X.

Also Read | SSC Issues Stern Warning Against Discussing or Circulating Question Papers, Offenders Face Jail and Heavy Fines.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid tributes to two fallen soldiers, who were killed in action during an encounter between the security forces and terrorists in Kulgam district.

"Chief Minister today paid solemn tributes at the wreath laying ceremony of the two brave soldiers who lost their lives in Kulgam. He observed that their exemplary courage, unwavering valour, and ultimate sacrifice will be eternally remembered with deep respect and gratitude," Office of Jammu and Kashmir CM posted on X.

The encounter has broken out in the Guddar forest of Kulgam on the morning of September 8, and the Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army and the CRPF are involved in it. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)