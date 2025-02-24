Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 24 (ANI): In a significant step towards achieving a plastic-free environment and effective waste management, the District Administration of Rajouri has launched multiple initiatives in border and remote blocks, including Lamberi and Nowshera. The initiatives, undertaken under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), have led to improvements in cleanliness and employment generation for local communities.

The government has installed fully functional plastic waste management units across these blocks to process plastic waste efficiently. Additionally, segregation sheds have been set up in every panchayat to facilitate the systematic sorting of waste. Swachhta Doots, local workers employed on a salary basis, are responsible for overseeing waste segregation and disposal processes.

Also Read | PM Kisan 19th Instalment Release Date: As PM Narendra Modi Releasing 19th Kist of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Today, February 24, Know How To Check Beneficiary Status Online.

Speaking to ANI, Mohammad Anwar, one of the Swachhta Doots said, "We have been given jobs by the block authorities, and we are working hard. Earlier, it was very difficult, but now seven of us have employment. We travel to different villages where our dustbins are installed, empty them, and dispose of the waste. The block has also provided us with a vehicle for waste collection. We separate paper, bottles, and other materials."

Plastic waste management units have significantly improved hygiene levels in the region. "A plastic waste unit has been set up, which has increased cleanliness in our village. Earlier, there was a lot of dirt and garbage, but now the village is much cleaner," said Sher Singh, a resident told ANI.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 24, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"The toilets that have been built are very useful for everyone. Earlier, this facility was not available, but now, thanks to the block authorities, we have it. Cleaning is being done properly. Earlier, people used to throw garbage anywhere," said Yograj, a watchman in the area.

"Things have improved a lot now. People bring their waste and throw it in the dustbins. Every 12-15 days, we come and collect the garbage, separating bottles, paper, and other materials.

Manoj Kumar, Panchayat Account Assistant, elaborated on the operational aspects and said, "I oversee this Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin scheme. There are eight panchayats in the block and six segregation sheds. We have appointed Swachhta Doots in each panchayat. Their job is to collect waste from local markets and deposit it in large dustbins. Then, our vendors collect all the waste, segregate it at different sheds in the panchayats, and transport it to the plastic management units. One vendor, Ajay Choudhary, processes the plastic waste and bundles it to generate revenue."

He further added, "Currently, seven Swachhta Doots are working under the initiative, receiving financial support from panchayats along with additional revenue generated from processed plastic waste. Waste management infrastructure in the district includes two shredder machines and two bailing machines, out of which one shredder and one bailing machine are fully functional. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)