Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 28 (ANI): District police Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir have successfully attached the properties of seven absconding terrorists currently operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan, a press release said.

SSP Kishtwar,Javaid Iqbal Mir, stated that the attachment of these properties follows meticulous investigation and intelligence inputs. FIR No. 272/2022, registered under sections 120-B, 121-A IPC, and 13, 18, 39 of UAPA at Police Station Kishtwar, laid the groundwork for this action. The investigation, led by Dy SP Vishal Sharma, Chief Investigating Officer, was presented before the NIA Special Court, Doda. Earlier, 36 terrorists from Kishtwar operating from PoK/Pakistan were declared absconders by the NIA Court, Doda. Among these, seven terrorists had their properties identified for attachment as part of the legal proceedings, as per the release.

Also Read | No Discussion Yet on Investments by Elon Musk-Owned Tesla, Starlink in India, Says Piyush Goyal.

After reviewing the evidence, the NIA Special Court, Doda Sudesh Sharma, issued attachment orders under Section 83 CrPC vide order No. 757-59/FTC/D/NIA dated 27-11-2024, it added.

Following the directions of the NIA Court, Doda, SSP Kishtwar formed a special team comprising of senior officers accompanied by executive magistrates to execute the orders. The attached properties have been marked with signboards to notify the general public, it added.

Also Read | Jalaun Horror: Nurse Allegedly Gang-Raped in Uttar Pradesh, Accused Insert Stick, Chilli Powder in Her Private Parts; Probe On.

ADGP Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, disclosed that properties of 29 additional absconding terrorists have been identified. The process for their attachment is underway and will be completed shortly, further tightening the noose around terror operatives, the statement added.

ADGP Jammu reaffirmed that such actions are part of a broader strategy aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem, ensuring that no asset is used to fund or support anti-national activities, it added.

Issuing a strong warning, ADGP Jammu emphasised that those harbouring anti-national intentions or providing any support to terrorists will face severe consequences. He urged citizens to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting any suspicious activity, the statement added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)