Jalaun, November 28: A nurse in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district was allegedly gang-raped by two men while four others held her down, with her family accusing the perpetrators of violating her using a stick and inserting chilli powder in her private parts. The incident occurred on Thursday morning under the Churkhi police station area.

According to the victim’s husband, she was on her way to work when she was ambushed, dragged into nearby bushes, and subjected to the brutal assault. “She called me and described what happened. A man, his nephew, and others attacked her, with some holding her down and two gang-raping her. They used a stick and chilli powder to harm her further by inserting it in her private parts,” the husband alleged. Chhattisgarh Shocker: School Principal, 2 Teachers and Forest Ranger Gang-Rape Tribal Minor Girl Twice, Film Video to Blackmail Her; Arrested.

The woman was taken to a hospital for medical treatment, and her statement has led to the registration of a case. Additional Superintendent of Police (Jalaun) Pradeep Kumar Verma confirmed the incident and stated that a police team had responded promptly after receiving information. Aligarh Horror: Coaching Centre Owner Rapes 15-Year-Old Student, Accused Arrested After Massive Protest.

However, Verma added that initial investigations suggest the woman was allegedly having an affair with a man from her village, and the attack involved him and his family members. “The woman has made serious allegations, and we are investigating the matter thoroughly,” Verma stated.

The police are awaiting the medical report to substantiate the claims and have assured appropriate action against those involved.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2024 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).