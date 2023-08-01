Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 1 (ANI): Baramulla Police have attached an under-construction house of a drug smuggler and seized a vehicle of another in the district, an official statement said on Tuesday.

According to the statement, on 27 June 2023, Baramulla Police led by Inspector, Sarjan Ahmad, SHO PS Pattan attached an under-construction house on land measuring 10 marlas at Main Mohalla Pattan belonging to a drug smuggler named Barkat Ali Main after obtaining legal sanction from competent authorities.

"The said house was linked to case FIR No. 84/2023 u/s 8/22 NDPS Act of Police Station Pattan," it added.

Similarly, Baramulla Police led by Inspr. Arif Hamid, SHO PS Kreeri also attached a vehicle belonging to Abdul Rehman Malik after obtaining legal sanction from the competent authorities.

"The said vehicle was linked to case FIR No 33/2023 u/s 8/20, 29 NDPS Act of Police Station Kreeri. The investigations proved that the said movable/ immovable properties were raised from illicit trafficking by the drug smugglers," the statement added.

The statement noted that the attachment of property orders of Baramulla Police was referred to Competent Authority and Administrator Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property Act, 1976 and Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 & Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act 1988 New Delhi and same was approved in terms of clause (g) of section 68B of the NDPS Act.

"The confirmation order regarding the attachment of properties from Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPSA), New Delhi has boosted the morale of officers of Baramulla Police who are acting tough against the drug smugglers and drug trafficking in the district," added the statement.

"Moreover, orders regarding the attachment of other properties which have been issued by our officers shall be forwarded to SAFEM (FOP) A & NDPSA, New Delhi for confirmation in the near future," it added. (ANI)

