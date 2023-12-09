Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 9 (ANI): A police constable was injured after being shot at by terrorists in the Bemina area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, according to an official statement by the police.

The head constable, named Mohammad Hafiz Chad, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Woman's Breasts Chopped Off by Group of Men in Begusarai; Critical.

Meanwhile, the Bemina area, where the incident took place, has been cordoned off.

"Terrorists fired upon & injured one police personnel, namely Mohammad Hafiz Chad S/O Gh Hassan Chad R/O Bemina, at Hamdaniya colony Bemina. He has been shifted to the hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow", said the Jammu and Kashmir Police in a post on 'X'.

Also Read | Mumbai: Youth's Self-Kidnapping Plan Goes Awry as He Demands Rs 30,000 via UPI from His Father.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)