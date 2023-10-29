Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 29 (ANI): A police officer was shot at by terrorists near Eidgah, Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

The injured Inspector has been identified as Masroor Ahmad and was swiftly shifted to a hospital.

"Terrorists fired upon and injured Inspector Masroor Ahmad near Eidgah, Srinagar. He was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation reveals that a pistol was used in this terror crime. The area was cordoned off, case was registered," Jammu and Kashmir police posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

Security has been tightened in Srinagar's Eidgah and the area has been cordoned off to track the attackers, police said.

Meanwhile, the case has been registered, police said.

Earlier on October 26, five Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district in the Machhal sector, police said. (ANI)

