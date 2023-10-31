Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 31 (ANI): A Jammu and Kashmir Police official was shot dead by terrorists at his residence in Baramulla, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased Head constable has been identified as Ghulam Mohammad Dar.

In a post on X, Jammu and Kashmir Police said, "Injured Police Personnel succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the martyr and stand by his family at this critical juncture. The area has been cordoned off. Search operation going on."

According to the Police, the official was shifted to SDH Tangmarg Community Health Centre for treatment.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

