Jammu, Sep 27 (PTI) Barely a few hours after a six-month-old baby was allegedly kidnapped from the district government hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, police rescued him and also nabbed the woman abductor, officials said.

Police had earlier in the day said a burqa clad woman had kidnapped the baby boy and had circulated the alleged kidnapper's pictures which they obtained from CCTV footage. They had also announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for those helping them in tracing the child.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Muslim Man Stabs His Former Hindu Wife to Death for Not Wearing 'Burqa' in Tilak Nagar, Arrested.

Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police Shafqat Hussain Bhat said the baby was rescued from Kishtwar itself and he thanked the people and the media for the support.

The accused has been taken into custody and she is being investigated, the SSP said.

Also Read | YouTuber Tuhin Mondal Arrested for Creating Memes Over West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Jhalmuri' Comment.

The locals raised pro-police slogans for rescuing the baby within hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)