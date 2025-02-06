Srinagar, Feb 6 (PTI) PDP leader Iltija Mufti on Thursday termed the killing of a civilian driver in army firing as shocking, while Apni Party leader Altaf Bukhari called for a probe into the incident that took place in Baramulla district.

"Shocking that after a civilian killing in Kathua dubbed as an 'OGW' another civilian from Sopore was shot dead by the Army. How strange that after chasing the truck for over 23 kms they claim to have fired at the tyres but somehow misfired at him instead.

"Are Kashmiri lives so cheap? How long will you justify this unbridled impunity by pointing everyone with the needle of suspicion?" Mufti said in a post on X.

Truck driver Waseem Majeed Mir was killed in army firing after he refused to stop at a checkpoint at Sangrama in Baramulla district on Wednesday night.

Bukahri said the incident needs to be thoroughly investigated.

"My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family of truck driver Waseem Majeed Mir from Goripora Bumia in Sopore, who was killed in a firing incident at a checkpoint in Baramulla. Initial reports suggest that he was driving his truck carrying apple boxes, when he failed to comply with a signal from the security forces, who wanted him to stop at the Naka.

"This incident requires a thorough investigation to determine the exact circumstances under which this unfortunate event occurred. May Almighty Allah grant the departed soul eternal peace and give his bereaved family the strength to endure this profound loss," Bukhari said in a post on X.

Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra also condemned the killing as "very fortunate and a matter of grave concern."

He said such incidents are detrimental to peace initiatives, attributing to fear psychosis in the society.

"Killing of Innocent persons is barbaric, inhuman and unacceptable in a civilized society. Government should look into the matter very seriously and ensure that no innocent life is lost," he said in a written statement.

Karra urged the government to order a judicial probe into the incident.

The JKPCC president also condemned the death of Makhan Din of Perody (Kathua) in police custody.

Karra urged the government to bring the facts out and ensure justice to Makhan Din's family.

"Though the magisterial enquiry has been ordered into the incident, it should be time bound, ensuring that justice is delivered to the family of the deceased Makhan Din," Karra added.

