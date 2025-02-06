New Delhi, February 6: Calling the 'Emergency' a measure to pamper the arrogance of the royal family of the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recalled the attacks on freedom of speech and imposition of 'Emergency', besides the draconian steps taken against actors, singers, poets and lyricists who refused to back the government during the dark days. Replying in Rajya Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, PM Modi highlighted how the Congress government during the 'Emergency' persecuted singer Kishore Kumar and actors Dev Anand and Balraj Sahni who refused to support it during that dark phase.

He also attacked the Congress government under first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for imposing restrictions on freedom of the press while taking pride as a democrat. Citing how during the 'Emergency' MPs like George Fernandes were handcuffed and chained, PM Modi said that the Congress government then turned the entire nation into a jail for pampering the arrogance of the royal family of the Congress. BJP-Led Government Has Taken Approach of ‘Shantushtikaran’ Not Tushtikaran, Says PM Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha (Watch Video).

PM Modi Speech in Rajya Sabha

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "For the sake of power and the arrogance of a royal family, lakhs of families were devastated. The country was turned into a jail, and a long struggle followed. These individuals, who considered themselves above all, had to accept the… pic.twitter.com/aMgoO5ls2O — IANS (@ians_india) February 6, 2025

Taking to poems to make the atmosphere in the House, the PM recited a few couplets. “Tamasha karne walon ka kya khabar, humney kitne tufano ko par kar diya jalaya hai,” (Those involved in gimmickry don’t realise the sacrifices we have made to light up the lamp), said the PM in a poetic response to Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge’s new-found love for poetic debates.

Highlighting the frustration during the Emergency, he recalled poet Neeraj’s lines and said, “Hai bahut andhiara, ab suraj nikalna chahiye, jis tarah se bhi ho, yeh mausam badalja chahiye.” (The sun must rise to end the darkness, the weather should change for the good). Reciting another couplet of poet Neeraj, he said, “Mere desh udaas na ho, phir deep jalega, timir dhalega...” (A lamp will be lit one day to end the darkness, so my dear country you need feel disheartened). PM Narendra Modi Recites ‘Phir Deep Jalega’ in Rajya Sabha, Draws Parallel Between Gopaldas Neeraj’s Poem and Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ‘Kamal Khilega’ Speech (Watch Video).

Calling the middle class and new-middle class as the engine of the country’s growth, PM Modi highlighted how the income tax exemption limit was raised in Union Budget 2025-26 to Rs 12 lakh, adding that the exemption limit was just Rs 1 lakh in 2013. He also showcased the PM Awas yojana which has offered four crore homes to the shelterless, including one crore in urban areas.

PM Modi highlighted the Real Estate Regulatory Act and the laws for helping the middle class whose investment is stuck in stressed housing projects. He also talked about measures for promoting the country as a start-up hub and tourism destination, with both initiatives helping the middle class which is determined to march with the country.

Reiterating his dream of making the country Viksit Bharat, he said the country’s youth is the force behind achieving the objective and elaborated on his government’s efforts to upgrade infrastructure in a time-bound manner. To highlight this he talked about Uttar Pradesh’s Saryu Nehar project approved in 1972 but was completed by his government. Apart from promoting sports, PM Modi also highlighted efforts for the youth by introducing the mother tongue in competitive exams and opening up Sainik Schools for girls.

