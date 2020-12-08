Jammu, Dec 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commissioner K K Sharma on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the actions taken on complaints of violations of the model code of conduct in the ongoing election to District Development Councils (DDC).

Sharma emphasised on utilisation of services of surveillance teams and flying squads to keep a check on any violation of the model code.

The meeting was attended by all deputy commissioners through video conference, officials said.

Sharma called for strict adherence to the model code of conduct.

He asked the deputy commissioners to keep a watch on activities of all stakeholders and take swift action in case of complaints of model code violations.

SEC asked the deputy commissioners to put in place a proper mechanism for dealing with complaints related to model code violations.

He directed officials to work in close coordination so that the elections are conducted successfully in a free, fair and transparent manner.

The deputy commissioners briefed Sharma on the actions taken on complaints of model code violations in their respective jurisdiction.

Besides the ongoing election to District Development Councils, polling is also being held for vacant sarpanch and panch seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

