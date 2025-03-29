Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 29 (ANI): Authorities in the Ramban district have enhanced security measures given the upcoming Navratri and Eid-ul-Fitr festivals, with officials aiming to ensure a safe and peaceful environment for devotees and citizens.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramban, Kulbir Singh, said Navaratri festival is starting from tomorrow and Eid festival will also be celebrated.

"Everyone should celebrate both the festivals well... We have made good security arrangements, and we will ensure that people do not face any kind of problem in celebrating these two festivals," he said.

On the other hand, the Mendher battalion of the Indian Army organised an Iftar for both Hindu and Muslim communities in Poonch, Jammu, and Kashmir.

A large number of representatives from both communities joined the Iftar Party and thanked the Indian Army's Mendher Battalion for organising the event. Ramesh Chandra Bali, who represented the Hindu community at the Iftar party organised by the Indian Army, spoke about his experience.

Bali stated that the Indian Army had invited people from all the villages around the Mendher district and thanked the Indian Army personnel for organising the event. Bali also wished Ramzan Mubarak to all his fellow Muslim friends.

"First of all, I congratulate all our Indian Army personnel who are always in touch with civil society and protecting our borders. They have invited citizens of all the villages around us for the Iftar party. Keeping the Hindu Muslim brotherhood of our Mendhar intact, prominent citizens from Mendhar city also came here and participated in the Iftar party. We wish all our Muslim brothers a Happy Ramzan", Ramesh Chandra Bali said to ANI on Saturday.

Ramzan is the most sacred month in the Islamic calendar that falls in the ninth month of the Hijri (the Islamic lunar calendar). During this holy period, Muslims observe fasting from dawn until sunset, a practice called Roza, which is one of the five pillars of Islam. It signifies values of devotion, self-restraint, and spiritual contemplation. (ANI)

