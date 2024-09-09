Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 9 (ANI): Ahead of legislative assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, security measures have been increased in the Rajouri region of the union territory to create a safe and fear-free environment for voters to cast their votes.

As per the Senior Superintendent of Police of Rajouri, Randeep Kumar, the Jammu and Kashmir police, the army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been patrolling regularly, organising day domination campaigns, along with enhancing security at checkposts and organising road marches to create a safe environment for the voters.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for September 9, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Focussing on the upcoming assembly elections, security has been beefed up accordingly. For this, our police, Army and CRPF are regularly patrolling, doing day domination campaigns. We have also enhanced the checkposts and have also organised road marches so that our voters cast their votes without fear," Senior Superintendent of Police Randeep Kumar said.

He also stated that in the forest regions, they are taking the help of the army and the paratroopers for coordinated operations and long-range patrolling.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, September 9 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai Games.

"In forest regions, our coordinate operations are ongoing with long-range patrolling. We also have taken help from the army and the paratroops at our disposal. We are jointly dominating these regions to prevent any kind of incident. We have also got additional forces deployed in the region and are trying to secure the area," he added.

Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls will be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1. The counting will be done on October 8.

There are a total number of 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, out of which 7 seats are reserved for SCs and 9 seats are reserved for STs.

These are the first assembly elections to be held in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

In the previous Assembly elections, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) won 28 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 25, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) won 15, and the Congress won 12. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)