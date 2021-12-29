Srinagar, Dec 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 104 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the infection count to 3,41,028, while no fresh death due to the virus was reported from the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 4,525, they said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Teacher Held for Marrying Her 17-Year-Old Minor Student in Perambalur.

Thirty-nine of the fresh coronavirus cases were from the Jammu division and 65 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 33 new cases, followed by 22 cases in Jammu district.

Also Read | New Year 2022 Celebrations: Maharashtra Govt Announces Fresh Restrictions As COVID-19 Cases in Mumbai Shoot Up to 2,510; Check Details.

There are 1,276 active cases in the UT, while the number of recoveries has reached 3,35,227, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)