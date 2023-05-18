Special Investigation Unit (SIU) raid residential houses of three suspects in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI)

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 18 (ANI): Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Awantipora conducted raids at multiple locations in Reshipora Tral on Wednesday, said SIU press release

SIU conducted the raid in connection with case FIR No. 10/2023 of Police Station Tral, as per the statement.

According to the officials, raids were conducted at the residences of the three suspects identified as Manzoor Ahmad Wani, Mouhsin Ahmed Loan and Ariaf Bashir Bhat.

During the search, proper SOPs were followed and relevant information was gathered, incriminating material was recovered by the SIU Awantipora, said the statement.

As per the officials, the raids were conducted in a bid to learn more about the involvement of the three suspects in additional terrorism-related offences.

"Searches were conducted to gather more evidence of their involvement in other terror crimes," they said.

On May 12, the State Investigation Unit along with the Ramban district police carried out raids at multiple locations in the areas of Banihal and Ramsoo falling under the jurisdiction of subdivision Banihal in Jammu and Kashmir.

These raids were conducted as part of efforts to tighten the noose around those inimical elements, who always try to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Seven different houses belonging to Over Ground Workers (OGWs), relatives of Pak-settled militants and militant sympathisers were raided today. And a lot of digital incriminating material was recovered from these places," J-K Police said in a statement. (ANI)

