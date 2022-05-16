Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 16 (ANI): In order to review the security in border areas of Jammu district especially at the counter insurgency front, Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Chandan Kohli on Sunday visited the areas located along the international border in the district.

He was accompanied by Superintnendent of Plice (SP), headquarter, Jammu, Ramnish Gupta and Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), RS Pura, Surinder Singh.

During his visit, SSP Jammu visited different police establishments including police Miran Sahib, RS Pura and Arnia police stations.

He also visited Border Security Force (BSF) post Jabowal and Border Police post Trewa where a drone was sighted recently and SHO Arnia Davinder Singh, I/C BPP Trewa Pankaj Katoch briefed SSP Jammu about overall security scenario in the area.

During his visit, SSP Chandan Kohli had a detailed review of security scenario in border areas and took a first hand review of border deployments especially in the areas that fall under the jurisdiction of border police posts.

He further had a detailed discussion with field officers regarding measures required to be taken to further make the border grid a fool proof security line.

Officer especially reviewed the anti drone measures put in place by police and other security forces in border areas in the sub division and asked field deployments to maintain highest level of alertness to foil any drone dropping attempt.

He also took a marathon review of working of all three visited police stations where he was brief about investigation status of registered cases, inquest proceedings, with stress on crime against women and NDPS cases, steps on preventive policing and strengthering the bond between the police and public. (ANI)

