Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 3 (ANI): Saadath Mohi-ud-din Bhat, a medical student from South Kashmir's Anantnag district, is an inspiration to many.

Bhat has started a podcast titled "Aao Unhe Yaad Karai," which aims at promoting the Kashmiri language and Sufi poetry.

"I am also writing a poetry book which will be published soon. The aim is to preserve our rich language and Sufi culture and draw the attention of people, especially youth, towards it," he said.

The medical student said that the youth of Kashmir use the Kashmiri language less nowadays.

"There is no one who has any interest in our mother tongue. When we are shying away from our own language, protecting our culture seems to be difficult. There will be no traces of our own language and culture if this approach continues. That is why I am working to preserve the language and poetry and promote it among people," he said.

Bhat said his family is also supportive of his work and feels proud of his achievements.

His father Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Bhat said, "When I see his poetry, I feel proud. He has always been a good student, but for a long time, he has been trying to put the Kashmiri language at the forefront. People sometimes have an inferiority complex if they speak in Kashmiri and Sadat though poetry is encouraging people to speak the language." (ANI)

