Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): A contingent of enthusiastic students from the varsities and colleges of Jammu and Kashmir, on day five of their 'College on Wheels' odyssey on Thursday, visited the Mumbai Naval Base and Naval Dockyard and got a briefing on India's naval prowess.

The Jammu and Kashmir government under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off 'Gyanodaya Express- College on Wheels', the first-of-its-kind mobile educational endeavour, from Vaishno Devi Railway Station, Katra on November 19.

The train will travel through different states, and it will be an educational pilgrimage for the students, according to an official statement.

The expedition provided the enthusiastic students with an extraordinary opportunity to delve into the maritime world, with highlights including a visit to the heritage hall and up-close encounters with INS Vikrant, INS Deepak, and INS Visakhapatnam.

The students were privileged to receive detailed briefings about the intricacies of the naval vessels, gaining insight into the cutting-edge technology and historical significance that these ships embody. The immersive experience extended to exploring a submarine, adding an extra layer of fascination to the educational sojourn, the statement said.

One of the standout moments was the contingent's visit to the heritage hall, where they absorbed the rich naval history and its glorious ethos. The Naval Base and Dockyard, usually off-limits to the public, opened their gates to aspiring minds, allowing them to witness firsthand the operations and infrastructure that safeguard the country's maritime interests.

The hallmark of the day was the first-hand encounter with cutting-edge technology as the contingent toured a submarine. This experience left an indelible mark on the participants, fostering a deeper appreciation for the significance of the nation's naval forces.

Following this enriching experience, the contingent transitioned to the historic Gateway of India in the heart of Mumbai. Against the backdrop of this architectural marvel, students had the chance to absorb the city's cultural and historical significance, further enhancing their holistic learning experience.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jammu Prof Umesh Rai, who is constantly monitoring the journey of students from Jammu, conveyed in a message, "I am sure that this trip was truly an amazing experience for our students to step into the usually restricted domains of the naval forces. The insights gained and memories created during this visit will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on their academic and personal journeys."

The contingent that visited the Naval Base, Naval Dockyard and Gateway of India comprised 780 students along with their mentors and the administrative staff from the University of Jammu (JU), University of Kashmir (KU), Cluster University of Jammu, Cluster University of Kashmir, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Katra, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri, Islamic University of Science and Technology, Kashmir, affiliated colleges of JU and KU and Cluster Innovation Centre (CIC), New Delhi.

The 'College on Wheels' initiative aims to broaden the horizons of students by providing unique and hands-on learning experiences beyond the confines of traditional classrooms. This visit to the Naval Base and Dockyard exemplifies the program's commitment to fostering a curiosity-driven approach to education. (ANI)

