Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 19 (ANI): Security forces on Wednesday detected a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, an official said.

The suspected IED was found on the Bandipora-Srinagar road and the bomb disposal squads and security forces are at the spot.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Further information is awaited.

In another development, raids are being conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at 12 locations in Jammu on Wednesday in connection with a case relating to infiltration by terrorists from across the border.

Also Read | 'Aurangzeb Is BJP's New Shivaji': Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena Says 'After Release of Chhavaa Movie, BJP Showed Political Fury Against Mughal Emperor's Grave and Spoiled Atmosphere of Maharashtra'.

The searches are being carried out at the hideouts of overground workers (OGWs) and hybrid terrorists. Premises of sympathizers and cadres of these organisations were also searched as part of the crackdown.

On Monday, one terrorist was killed in a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army. The operation was launched based on special intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the general area of Khurmur forest, Handwara, Kupwara. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)