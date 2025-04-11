Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 11 (ANI): A terrorist was "neutralised" by the Indian Army following an exchange of fire with security forces in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army's White Knight Corps said on Friday.

The encounter broke out after a joint search operation was launched in the Chhatru area of Kishtwar and Udhampur districts. The operation was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs.

"Op Chhatru: Based on specific intelligence, a joint search and destroy operation along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched on April 9 in the Chhatru forest, Kishtwar. Contact was established late evening on the same day," the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

