Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 17 (ANI): Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Sajjad alias Haider has been killed in Baramulla encounter, said Vijay Kumar, inspector general of police (IGP), Kashmir on Monday.

"Top LeT commander Sajjad alias Haider killed in Baramulla encounter. It is a big achievement for police and security forces," said Kumar.

So far, two terrorists have been killed and one AK rifle and two pistols have been seized. Search for the third terrorist is underway, said the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Earlier in the day, three terrorists carried out an attack on the joint naka party in Kreeri area of Baramulla district, in which two CRPF men and a policeman were killed, police said.

IGP Kashmir said three terrorists suspected to be belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out the attack. The trio escaped the spot after firing at the joint naka party in Kreeri area.

"It seems Lashkar men who were three in number carried out the attack near a shallow stream where a joint team was on a normal naka duty. We will give a befitting reply to terrorists. Three terrorists escaped after firing at the check-post. One policeman and two CRPF jawans lost their lives," Kumar said.

Police officials said security forces had cordoned off the area immediately after the attack and started an operation to nab the terrorists. A contact was established with them and during the exchange of fire, the terrorists were killed, police said.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha paid tribute to the security personnel who were killed during the encounter with terrorists in Baramulla today.

"He (Manoj Sinha) expressed his solidarity with the families of the martyrs and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls," said the Department of Information and Public Relations of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

