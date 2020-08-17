New Delhi, Aug 17: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking directions to the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate for initiating a probe into alleged links between Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor.

A single judge bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru refused to entertain the petition while raising jurisdictional issue over the plea filed by an NGO named Akhil Bhartiya Shanti Pratishthan.

The plea sought a detailed inquiry into the allegations that Vadra sold a painting for Rs 2 crore to Kapoor even though it was the property of the Congress party.

The petition also sought directions from the court to register an FIR in person against Priyanka Gandhi, Rana Kapoor and Milind Deora for alleged money laundering, cheating, extortion, fraud, misrepresentation etc.

The NGO alleged that Vadra in connivance with Milind Deora, partner conspirator, and Rana Kapoor, who is one of Yes Bank Ltd. co-founder, in a pre-planned manner performed an illegal act of money laundering with the intention of cheating and forgery.

It further claimed that this was done and executed in a pre-planned manner for generating black money under the garb of sale of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's painting made by legendary painter late MF Hussain.

The plea further said that the painting was dedicated to the Congress party, and the Congress party was the title proprietor of that paiting, but Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wilfully sold out that painting in connivance with Rana Kapoor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2020 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).