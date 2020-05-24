India News | J-K: Top LeT Terror Associate, 3 over Ground Workers Held

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 24 (ANI): A top Lashkar-e-Toiba terror associate was arrested by the security forces in Budgam on Sunday, informed the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"Budgam Police and Indian Army's 53RR has arrested a top LeT terror associate Wasim Ganie of Beerwah along with three over ground workers," it said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh | Air India Special Flight Brings Back 93 Indians to Indore from London: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 24, 2020.

This group was involved in providing shelter and logistic support to terrorists in the area, it added.

A few days back, four terrorist associates of the LeT were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. The security forces had recovered arms and ammunition from their possession. (ANI)

Also Read | Churu SHO Commits Suicide in Rajasthan, Leaves Behind Two Notes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)