Churu SHO Commits Suicide in Rajasthan, Leaves Behind Two Notes

Suicide Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, May 24: In a tragic news, a Station House Officer (SHO) of Rajgarh police station in Rajasthan’s Churu district allegedly committed suicide on Saturday. According to a news agency PTI, the body of Vishnudutt Bishnoi was found hanging inside his official accommodation.

Expressing his condolences on the incident, DGP Bhupendra Singh had said, "Bishnoi was one of the best police officers and his death has come as a big loss to the police department."

As per the initial report, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Rajgarh police station was probing a murder case in the area till Friday night. However, his body was found hanging from the ceiling at the official quarter on Saturday morning.

Informing the media, Churu Superintendent of Police said that they have recovered two notes from the spot, which indicates Bishnoi's stress and increased pressure. In the meanwhile, Bishnoi's parents also received one note. Bishnoi, however, has not accused anyone for his suicide. State police have initiated a probe into the matter and it is being investigated by crime branch.