Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 27 (ANI): Traders, students and NGOs held a protest at Ghanta Ghar, Lal Chowk in Srinagar against the Pahalgam terror attack. Twenty-six tourists lost their lives in the terrorist attack which occurred on April 22. It included 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen.

A protester Imran Khan stated that he is confident that the victims of the attack will get justice. He further said that PM Modi said in 'Mann ki Baat' programme that the victims will get compensation and the revenge for the attack would be taken soon.

"We condemn the incident that took place in Pahalgam. We are confident that the victims will get justice. PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat' said that the victims will get compensation and revenge will be taken soon. This is our Kashmir and tourism will be boosted here again," he told ANI.

Another protester said they want to give a message that Kashmir is against terrorism. He emphasised that the terrorists want to break Kashmir by ending tourism.

"We want to send a strong message that Kashmir valley is against terrorism, and will always remain against terrorism. We want to welcome the tourists," he said.

Meanwhile, five days after the shocking terrorist attack in the peaceful Jammu and Kashmir's tourist attraction of Pahalgam, a wave of resilience and optimism is sweeping through the valley. What was once a bustling hub with 5,000 to 7,000 tourists daily saw a dramatic dip to just 50-100 visitors in the days following the tragedy.However, on Sunday, Croatian and Serbian tourists were seen exploring the streets of Pahalgam, completely at ease. Holding nothing back, they expressed their admiration for Kashmir's unmatched beauty and its warm people. (ANI)

