Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 28 (ANI): Two Al-Badr terrorists were killed during an encounter in the Mitrigam area of Pulwama, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday.

"We had received information about three terrorists in Mitrigam village of Pulwama on Wednesday and as soon as the police launched cordon and search operation, firing began from the opposite end," said Vijay Kumar, the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: 19-Year-Old Delivery Boy Rapes Schoolgirl, Records Criminal Act on Phone in Surat; Arrested.

According to the IGP, these two terrorists were a part of the group of four terrorists killed earlier this month, in the Shopian encounter (April 14).

The police have recovered two AK 47 rifles from their possessions.

Also Read | ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 3614 Apprentice Vacancies at ongcindia.com; Check Details Here.

Earlier on Sunday, three terrorists, including a deputy commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and a Pakistani terrorist, were killed in an encounter in Pulwama. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)