Jammu, Oct 11 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Monday for Rs 3.30 lakh alleged cyber fraud in the issuance of visa to a person in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

Sajjad Hussain of Kishtwar filed a complaint with the cyber police station in Jammu that he was duped by unidentified fraudsters on the pretext of issuance of visa to Dubai for his son, they said.

The complainant desperately in need of a visa for his son had got trapped in a luring offer and consequently lost Rs 3,30,000 in multiple transactions, the officials said.

During the course of investigation, the cyber police succeeded in identifying the fraudsters, they said.

After ascertaining the location of the accused persons, a team arrested them from Safakadal in Srinagar, the officials said.

They have been identified as Irshad Ahmed and Mohammed Tahir, both residents of Srinagar, they added.

Police are also searching for other fraudsters involved in the crime, the officials said.

