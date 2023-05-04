Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 4 (ANI): Two terrorists were neutralised in an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla.

The encounter broke out earlier in the day in the Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla.

The police recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 1 AK 47 rifle and one pistol.

"Two terrorists neutralised in Baramulla encounter. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 01 AK 47 rifle and one pistol recovered," informed Kashmir Zone Police.

However, the identification of the neutralised terrorist is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier on Wednesday, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

According to police officials, an encounter broke out between terrorists and the security forces near the Pichnad Machil area in the Kupwara district on Wednesday morning.

"Two terrorists have been killed in the encounter and the search operation is underway," officials said.

"The Indian Army and Kupwara police are on the job," they added. (ANI)

