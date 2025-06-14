Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 14 (ANI): In a compassionate gesture, the Wildlife Division of Udhampur, under the Department of Wildlife Protection, Jammu and Kashmir, handed over a compensation cheque of Rs 2 lakhs to the family of Ganesh Kumar, a resident of Sarar Bup in Udhampur district, who was severely injured in a sudden bear attack earlier this year.

The victim, Ganesh Kumar, sustained grievous injuries during the unexpected encounter with the wild animal but is now reported to be in stable condition and recovering.

The compensation was formally handed over to his wife, Babli Devi, by Vijay Kumar, Wildlife Warden of the Jammu Division, during a formal event held on Saturday.

Recalling the incident, Babli Devi said, "The bear attack happened on November 22, 2024, due to which my husband was severely injured. Even now, he cannot work. The department has given us Rs 2 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Wildlife Warden Jammu Division Vijay Kumar highlighted that the Jammu Wildlife Division covers four districts and has recorded six cases of human-wildlife conflict in the year 2024. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported, but the department has disbursed a total of Rs 4.50 lakhs as compensation to victims of wild animal attacks.

Vijay Kumar said, "As far as human-wildlife conflict is concerned, we take care of four districts. Local people get injured. Under the Jammu wildlife division, last year, there were six cases. There have been no death cases. We have given compensation of four and a half lakhs. For minor injuries, we have given Rs 25,000 compensation. In Udhampur, we have given compensation to four people."

The latest compensation of Rs 2 lakhs was granted to Ganesh Kumar, who suffered serious injuries in the bear attack in the Sarar area. The timely financial aid aims to support his medical treatment and recovery.

The Department of Wildlife Protection continues to monitor such incidents closely and ensures prompt assistance to affected individuals under its compensation scheme for wildlife conflict victims. (ANI)

