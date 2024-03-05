Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 5 (ANI): The Wildlife Department on Monday recused a female leopard that had sneaked into Jammu and Kashmir's Ramnagar village and mauled two persons.

Meanwhile, panic gripped village Pery in Ramnagar tehsil when a leopard attacked two elderly persons working in their field.

On receiving the information, a team from Wildlife Control Room Tandey Udhampur, led by Block Officer Babu Ram rushed to the spot and safely captured the leopard.

"On Monday around 12-1 pm, we received information that a leopard had attacked two people in Ramnagar. Our team reached the spot and rescued a leopard," the Block Officer told ANI on Monday.

The leopard, a female aged around four years, was later shifted to the Veterinary Centre Kallar Udhampur for necessary antidotes, from where it was to be translocated to Manda Jammu Veterinary Centre for further treatment till revival.

"We brought the leopard to the veterinary centre in Udhampur and gave first aid. Leopard is being to Jammu now," he added.

Earlier on February 28, the wildlife department rescued a female leopard Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. (ANI)

