Karnah (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 20 (ANI): A skiing and adventure sports node was inaugurated on Sunday at Zarla close to Sadhna pass in Karnah Tehsil by Brigadier SP Consul, Commander, Shakti Vijay Brigade, in Karnah district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed the Indian Army today.

The node has been conceptualized and brought into effect by the Shakti Vijay Brigade of the Indian Army with an aim to promote tourism and adventure sports in the remote area of Karnah in Tangdhar said the Army in an official statement issued today.

"Feasibility trials of skiing in the area were carried out on March 1, in 2021 by a team of experts invited from Gulmarg by the Indian Army and Captain Iliyas Mohd (retired), a renowned mountaineering and ski expert from Tangdhar," said the statement.

Arif Khan, the renowned ski player who represented India in the recently conducted Beijing Winter Olympics has played a key role in identifying the node.

The node was inaugurated by Brigadier SP Consul, Commander Shakti Vijay Brigade. Tens of skiers showcased their skiing skills during the inauguration event including a few from Gulmarg.

The Adventure Sports Node will focus on the promotion of adventure sports like skiing, mountain terrain biking, trekking, and car/jeep/bike rallies, added the statement.

Tangdhar has received a lot of attention from cars, jeeps, and bike riders with Tithwal becoming a centre of a tourist attraction with the last one by 'Valley Wonderers' carried out yesterday.

Plans are afoot to combine adventure tourism and sightseeing with cultural tourism so that rich Pahari and Gojri culture is made more popular. With the upcoming Sadhna tunnel and double lane roads from Baramula to Karnah, the reach of tourists to Tangdhar Valley will increase thus resulting in the upliftment of the local economy.

The statement further added that an additional factor that will contribute to the influx of tourism in Karnah is the reconstruction of historic Sharda Mutt Temple and Gurudwara at Tithwal, located close to the Line of Control (LOC). (ANI)

