Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 28 (ANI): The Sericulture Department in Udhampur has uprooted and distributed over one lakh mulberry saplings to farmers under the Holistic Development of Agriculture and Allied Sectors (HDB) scheme, aiming to boost sericulture-based livelihoods in the region.

Speaking to ANI, Hansraj Sharma, Sericulture Supervisor for Udhampur, said that around 1.10 lakh mulberry saplings are being distributed to more than 5,000 farmers under the ongoing initiative.

Also Read | Paragliding Accident in Himachal Pradesh: 38-Year-Old Paragliding Pilot Killed in Solo Flight Accident at Bir Billing.

"At present, we are distributing mulberry plants to farmers under the HDB scheme. Around 1.10 lakh saplings are being distributed to over 5,000 farmers," Sharma said.

Highlighting weather-related concerns, he added that the region is currently experiencing a dry spell. "If it rains within the next 15 to 20 days, there will be no problem. However, if dry conditions continue for a month, it could create some challenges," he said, adding that a workforce of around 15-20 people has been engaged in the process.

Also Read | NTA UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Out at gcnet.nta.nic.in: National Testing Agency Releases Hall Ticket for December 31 Examination, Know Steps To Download.

Sharma further noted that sericulture continues to remain a reliable source of income for farmers in the region.

"Farmers associated with sericulture earn a good income and return every year to continue their work. Under the scheme, farmers are paid Rs 70 per plant. This means that if a farmer plants 100 saplings, they earn Rs 7,000, which is a significant benefit," he said.

He added that cocoon production provides a steady and sustainable source of income, making sericulture a profitable livelihood option for rural families.

Meanwhile, Sarvan Kumar, a labourer associated with the activity, said that seasonal employment through sericulture has been beneficial for workers like him.

"We are 10-12 people who come here to work as labourers. We come here every year. These are mulberry trees, and we plough the land annually. We get a lot of benefits from this work. We also take out cocoons from these trees every year," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)