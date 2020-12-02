Srinagar, Dec 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 452 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the union territory's tally to 1,11,130, while six more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,708, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 258 are from the Jammu division and 194 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Jammu district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 127, followed by 81 in Srinagar, according to the officials.

There are 4,951 active cases in the union territory, while 1,04,471 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Of the six fresh deaths, three each were reported from Jammu and Kashmir regions.

